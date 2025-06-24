KL Rahul Hits Century in Leeds Test, Earns Praise for Hard Work and Form

Team India’s stylish batsman KL Rahul is performing excellently across all formats – T20, ODI, and Test. No matter which format he plays, he delivers runs consistently. Rahul impressed in this year’s Champions Trophy and maintained his form during the IPL. He is now shining in the ongoing Test series against England.

In the Leeds Test, Rahul led the batting with a brilliant 137 in the second innings. Everyone is celebrating his century. He received praise for his outstanding batting performance.

Rahul stitched a crucial 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who made a much-needed 118. The massive partnership between the duo helped India post a total of 364 runs on the scoreboard. Cricket enthusiasts and critics are applauding Rahul alike for filling the gaps left by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and for maintaining India’s strong batting lineup. Fans are hopeful that Rahul will continue this momentum.

Amid this, a practice video of KL Rahul before the match is going viral on social media platforms. The clip shows him doing fitness drills, running, and practicing shots. Netizens say that centuries don’t come easily—it takes hard work. Many believe that if he keeps up this level of effort, Rahul will reach legendary status in a few years.