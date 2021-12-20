Kumaran bags silver in Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Sakhir (Bahrain): Peregrine Racing's Kyle Aditya Kumaran made India proud, winning the silver trophy at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, the annual Karting competition for Rotax National Champions from over 100 countries around the world.

The 18-year-old Kyle Kumaran, a native of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, took part in the DD2 class and finished third in the pre-finals to qualify for the 36-gri' 'Grand Finals' where he finished runner-up, becoming the first Indian to finish on the podium at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit, the venue that hosts F1. The Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals concluded here on Saturday.

"Representing India has been one of my dreams and I am thrilled and happy to achieve it. Seeing the Indian flag on the podium is a proud moment and I will cherish it forever. I am grateful to my teams, Dojomoto and Peregrine Racing, and to all my well-wishers and family, especially my biggest cheerleaders, Mom and Dad for dreaming along with me," Kyle Kumaran was quoted as saying in a release on Sunday.

Peregrine team Principal Madesh Lakshman who facilitated Kumaran's participation in the Senior National championship where Kyle won a ticket to the Grand Finals, said: "Kyle is talented and his hard work and dedication brought laurels for India. We were expecting it and it is a dream come true for the first karting medal at a world "vent."