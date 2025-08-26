O'Rourke, Phillips & Allen ruled out of Australia series, Santner set for surgery

Wellington: New Zealand have some major injury concerns ahead of a home summer, with Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen ruling out of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy T20I series against Australia at Bay Oval in the first week of October.

O’Rourke is set to be out of action for at least three months after scans revealed a stress fracture in his lower back.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury while bowling in the first Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month and subsequently returned home to undergo further assessment.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said O’Rourke will undergo a three-month strength and conditioning block before being reassessed to ascertain a return to bowling and to play.

The injury means O’Rourke won’t be available for the BlackCaps opening white-ball tours of the home summer against Australia (October 3-5), England (October 18-Nov 1) and the West Indies (November 5-22).

Phillips requires further rehabilitation on the groin injury that ruled him out of the Zimbabwe tour and will be reassessed in a month’s time to ascertain his potential return to play, while Allen is set for three months on the sideline after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

White-ball captain Santner, who returned home from The Hundred over the weekend following groin pain, is set to have abdominal surgery with an expected recovery time of approximately one month making him touch and go for the Australian series.

Walter said they would give Santner every opportunity to play in the series.

“Mitch is a world class player and a crucial part of our T20 side from a skills and leadership point of view. With that in mind we expect to name him in our squad when we announce it in a couple of weeks' time, and from there we can assess how his rest and rehabilitation progresses following surgery, before making a call on the eve of the series.

“It’s disappointing to lose the services of Glenn and Finn who have played important batting roles in our T20 set up in recent times.

“Like in Zimbabwe, their unavailability will present opportunities for others to put their hands up in what’s going to be a hugely exciting and important series against Australia," said Walter.

NEW Zealand Cricket said the T20I squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series is set to be announced in the second week of September.

"In positive injury news, Wellington Firebirds pace-bowler Ben Sears has recovered from the side-strain that saw him miss the tour of Zimbabwe and is expected to be available for the start of the home summer," it added.