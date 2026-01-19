PWL 2026: Maharashtra Kesari ensure first win with dominant start against Tigers of Mumbai Dangals

Noida: Maharashtra Kesari produced a commanding opening-half performance to secure their first win of the season and the full two points against Tigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 6 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026, currently being played at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Sunday.

With both teams coming into the tie after losses in their opening matches, Maharashtra Kesari responded with authority, racing to an unassailable 5–0 lead after the first five bouts out of the nine-bout match.

Maharashtra struck early in the 62kg women’s category as Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova asserted her control after conceding an early takedown. She turned the contest decisively in her favour with multiple turn-and-exposure sequences in the opening period, maintaining dominance to close out an 11–2 victory.

The momentum continued in the high-intensity 74kg men’s contest, where Yash produced a strong second-period surge. After a closely fought opening exchange, Yash capitalised on repeated takedowns and exposure points to pull clear for a convincing 13–5 win over Naveen Malik.

The heavyweight clash further tilted the contest in Maharashtra’s way. Captain Robert Baran showcased composure and grit in a tactical 125kg men’s contest, staying patient through the early exchanges before striking decisively in the second period with a takedown and exposure to edge Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi 5–3.

In the 57kg women’s category, Manisha Bhanvala delivered one of the standout performances of the tie, dominating through push-outs before executing a powerful throw and follow-up exposure to secure a fall, extending Maharashtra’s advantage to 4–0.

Maharashtra sealed the tie in the 65kg men’s category as Tevanyan Vazgen stayed patient in a low-scoring contest, accumulating key activity points before landing a decisive takedown in the closing phase to clinch the contest and confirm Maharashtra Kesari’s first win of PWL 2026.

Team score after five bouts:

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 0–5 Maharashtra.

Results of Match 6:

Bout - 1: 62KG (Women): Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova (Maharashtra Kesari) defeated Sarika Malik (Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals) (11-2)

Bout - 2: 74KG (Men): Yash (Maharashtra Kesari) defeated Naveen Malik (Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals) (13-5)

Bout - 3: 125KG (Men): Robert Baran (Maharashtra Kesari) defeated Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi (Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals) (5-3)

Bout - 4: 57KG (Women): Manisha Bhanvala (Maharashtra Kesari) defeated Alina Filipovych (Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals) (12-0)

Bout - 5: 65KG (Men): Tevanyan Vazgen (Maharashtra Kesari) defeated Ali Rahimzade (Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals) (5-2)