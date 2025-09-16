Live
- India remains at the heart of growth journey as tech firm Nothing raises $200 million
- Chennai’s single-ticketing app ready, but no autorickshaw fare revision stalls roll out
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
Siraj named ICC Player of the Month
Dubai: Indiapacer Mohammed Siraj of India was on Monday named ICC Player of the Month for August following his heroic effort in the fifth and final...
Dubai: Indiapacer Mohammed Siraj of India was on Monday named ICC Player of the Month for August following his heroic effort in the fifth and final Test against England.
Orla Prendergast of Ireland too was named player of the month alongside Siraj.
Siraj’s superb match-winning effort on the final day of the Test series against England helped India win The Oval Test match by six runs.
Siraj grabbed three wickets on the dramatic final morning of the fifth match to finish with nine wickets in the match as the Indian team drew the series 2-2. “It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of.
“I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting line-up in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me,” said Siraj.(PTI)