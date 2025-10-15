str8bat launches str8bat Pro in Hyderabad: Next-gen smart tech for batting

Budding young cricketers or professional cricketers, improve your cricketing skills and correct flaws in your batting with the help of India’s leading sports tech innovator str8bat which has come up with first of its kind AI powered str8bat Pro, next-gen smart tech for batting.

Embedded with cutting-edge sensor technology and designed for elite-level precision, the product marks a breakthrough in how batting data is captured, interpreted, and applied—without altering the bat’s feel or form. The ultra-thin, ultra-light product in the form of a bat sticker is str8bat’s proprietary Gen-AI technology that delivers real-time insights on bat speed, swing angles, impact zones, and more in a form that is invisible, intuitive, and fully customizable.

Budding cricketers such as Yashaswai Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Riyan Parag have being playing with using this technology, as seen taking the popular “PowerShot Challenge,” while at Rajasthan Royals (source), showcasing how str8bat pro is being used to scout for talent by analysing data and not leaving it to guesswork.

Coinciding with its launch, str8bat announced its official expansion into 10 countries, focusing on emerging cricket markets including India, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, Australia, South Africa, the UK, and Trinidad & Tobago, among others. Through this expansion, Str8bat aims to empower young athletes worldwide.

Madhu Sudan, Co-Founder of str8bat, said, “Our goal has always been to democratise elite-level cricket analytics to make world-class insights accessible to every player. With the launch of the str8bat Classic and the next-generation str8bat Pro sticker, we’ve achieved just that. The Pro’s ultra-light sensor, engineered over months, perfectly blends with the shape and weight of the bat that delivers unmatched accuracy without changing how the bat feels. From helping players at Rajasthan Royals refine their power-hitting to being recognised by Cricket Australia as a benchmark for batting analysis, str8bat is changing how the game is understood. With over 20,000 units sold and our footprint now expanding globally, starting from our earliest success here in Hyderabad, this is just the beginning of how we’re helping cricketers get better, faster, wherever they play.”

The ultra-thin, ultra-light str8bat pro, available with an annual subscription also includes access to Masterclasses with Julian Wood, National Batting Coach for Sri Lanka and Nandan Phadnis, High Performance Coach at India’s Centre of Excellence. The str8bat classic cost Rs 6,499 and Pro version cost Rs 7,999.