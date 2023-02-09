Team MYSA, Alpha, Mavericks and Swans reach last-4

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Premier Golf League Season III first knockout round ends with a bang. Most of the matches went on neck to neck down tol the wire while the results have been more favourable for one team over the other as the contest was hard fought.

One of the top performers this season, the young Meenakshi Mavericks handed the biggest defeat to last rounds best performing team MYK strikers with a 7-1 win. On the other hand Mysa trumped Lahari Lions with the lowest margin in the quarter by half a point.

In another match Swans who emerged winners in group D have been featured in the knockout stage of every edition of HPGL and won the 1st season. They take on the Rookies Team ALPHA in their Semi final encounter.

The Semi finals will lead all the golfers to Vooty Golf county to witness a battle for the ages. After the semis finals they will head to the world-famous Royal Gems Arena Course in Thailand for the international final.

Quarterfinals Results

Group A: Team Alpha beat SAMA Angels : 6-2

Group B: Meenakshi Mavericks Beat MYK Strikers 7-1

Group C: SWANS Beat Synthokem Swing Kings 5-3

Group D: Mysa beat Lahari Lions 4.5-3.5