Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins Stage 11

Paris : Caleb Ewan won Stage 11 of the ongoing Tour de France in a photo finish after a feisty bunch sprint in Poitiers saw Peter Sagan relegated after barging Wout van Aert near the barriers.

Boxed out on the slight uphill drag to the line, Australian pocket-rocket Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on Wednesday kept his cool before timing his sprint to perfection to power past Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the middle of the road while Sagan and van Aert clashed to his right.

