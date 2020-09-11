Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins Stage 11
Highlights
Paris : Caleb Ewan won Stage 11 of the ongoing Tour de France in a photo finish after a feisty bunch sprint in Poitiers saw Peter Sagan relegated after barging Wout van Aert near the barriers.
Boxed out on the slight uphill drag to the line, Australian pocket-rocket Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on Wednesday kept his cool before timing his sprint to perfection to power past Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the middle of the road while Sagan and van Aert clashed to his right.
