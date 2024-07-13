World Chess title challenger Gukesh to represent India in Olympiad

Chennai: Indian chess Grandmaster (GM) and the challenger for the world title D Gukesh will be part of the country’s team that will compete in the upcoming Olympiad to be held in Budapest, Hungary, said the official of All India Chess Federation (AICF).

In the women’s section, GM Koneru Humpy will not be playing for the country this time around owing to some personal reasons, a senior official added.

“The players for two teams –Open and Women- have been selected for the chess Olympiad. The teams have been registered on the FIDE portal,” AICF president Nitin Narang told IANS.

“Discussions are on with a foreign coach to hold a pre-event camp,” GM Abhijit Kunte, chief coach and chairman, selection committee, AICF told IANS.

According to Narang, the camp is scheduled for August end and coaches and exact date will be finalised soon.

Interestingly, the Indian Open team consists of three players who are in the top 10 clubs in the chess world in terms of ratings.

Kunte said, “The team for the Open category would comprise of GMs Arjun Erigaisi (World No.4 Rating 2778), Gukesh (Rank 7, Rating 2763), R Praggnanandhaa (Rank 8, Rating 2757), Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi (Rank 22, Rating 2720) and the reserve P Harikrishna (Rank 37, Rating 2695).”

Former World Champion GM V Anand (Rank 11, Rating 2751) will not be playing for the country.

“The Indian Women’s team for the chess Olympiad will be GM D.Harika (Rank 11, Rating 2491), GM R Vaishali (Rank 14, Rating 2488), International Master (IM) and Woman GM (WGM) Divya Deshmukh (Rank 20, Rating 2464), IM and WGM Vantika Agarwal (Rank 63, Rating 2390) and the reserve player IM and WGM Tania Sachdev (Rank 66, Rating 2386),” Kunte added.

According to Kunte, each team will have a non-playing captain, two coaches and their names are to be finalised.

The AICF will also permit a player’s personal coach as part of the contingent – on no cost basis.

Interestingly, Gukesh’s games will be keenly watched by the world champion China’s GM Ding Liren as the both will be fighting for the world title this year in Singapore.

Narang said necessary steps for getting the Indian government’s permission and the grants are initiated.

“We are hopeful that in continuation with last year's performances, the Indian team will perform well and win medals. AICF will provide all possible support to the teams, including three member coaching teams including non playing captain for each men and women team, who will assist the team,” Narang added.

The chess Olympiad will be held between September 10 – 22, 2024 at Budapest, Hungary.