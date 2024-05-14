Annamalai criticises TN govt over increase in stamp duty

Chennai : Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai lashed out against the DMK government over the increase in stamp duty which will bring more burden on the people of the state.

He said that the DMK government has been adding to the burden of the people of Tamil Nadu in one way or another over the past few years.

He said that it is shocking to note the multi-fold increase in stamp duty in the state.

The BJP leader said that the Madras High Court had nullified the decision taken by the Inspector General of Registration in 2023 to collect stamp duty and registration charges based on the guideline value for immovable properties in 2012.

“The court had directed the State government to follow the decision taken in 2017, however, the DMK government has not complied with the court order and has continued to collect extra fees,” Annamalai said

He said that the DMK government has been taking steps to increase the Market Value Guidelines (MVG) of immovable properties.



He also alleged that the increase in stamp duty, proposed increase in MVG and not following the Madras High Court’s order raises the question of whether the DMK government is favouring certain real estate and construction companies close to them.



He called upon the state government to immediately withdraw the hike in stamp duty and implement the order of the Madras High Court by collecting fees based on the 2017 guideline values.

