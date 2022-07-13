Man From Tamil Nadu Murdered His Brother Over Dispute

In Tamil Nadu's Mosco Nagar on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man killed his older brother over a property dispute. To find him, police have assembled a specialised team.



The offender was identified as Karthik by a police officer from Tirupur North, who was employed by a banian company in the city as a tailor. Karthik and his 40-year-old brother S Nagaraj shared a home in Mosco Nagar. Their mother passed away a few years ago, and it was unknown where their father Saminathan might be.

The officer stated that Saminathan gave the house to his older son for two cents. Nagaraj consistently ignored Karthik's repeated requests for him to get the property transferred into his name. They frequently clashed about the subject. The officer added that Nagaraj's body was discovered by neighbours on the street in front of the residence.

Karthik once more asked his brother to give the property to him on Monday night. Both were inebriated. The argument quickly turned into a verbal brawl and continued till early Tuesday morning. Karthik hit Nagaraj with a wooden log during the altercation in a fit of rage. Nagaraj was hit in the head hard and passed away instantly.