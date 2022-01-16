Tamil Nadu Government Has Declared To Shut Down Schools For Students In Grades 10 to 12

Tamil Nadu government has declared schools breaks for children in grades 10 to 12 until January 31. The decision was made in response to an increase in Covid-19 instances. The administration has also postponed the exams for Classes 10 to 12 that were slated to begin on January 19.



The state administration had already declared holidays for students in grades 1 through 9, while physical classes for students in grades 10 through 12 were still in session. As the number of coronavirus infections in the southern state continues to rise, the education administration has decided to close schools for these classes as well. All roadways in Tamil Nadu's districts, including Chennai and Madhurai, were unoccupied nowadays as the state enforced a full lockdown due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

To combat the virus, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays till January 31. Each day from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the state would be under a night curfew.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 23,989 new Covid cases and 11 fatalities, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,31,007 in the state. To date, 36,967 people have died as a result of the deadly virus.