Tamil Nadu schools will remain shut for now, says Minister

'There is no scope of reopening schools at present' declared K A Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu. While talking to the media, the minister said that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet in control and hence the decision was taken, reports Dinamani.

With online education at a feverish pitch, like elsewhere, also in the State, school children and teachers have all been kept busy for at least five days a week, spending on an average, three hours before mobile or laptop screens. However, parents have kept watching the media for announcements on when the educational institutions will start functioning.

Announcing that 15.3 lakh students have sought admission in schools all over the State, the Minister also added that 2.5 lakh students have left private schools and enrolled themselves in government schools. 15 primary schools and 10 secondary level schools are also being opened in various parts of Tamil Nadu, he informed. Vacancies in the vocational education sections would also be filled up soon, he assured.