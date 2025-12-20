VIT Chennai holds int’l meet on environment law

Chennai: The International Conference on Protection of Environment under International Law was held at VIT Chennai on recently, urging stronger global action to safeguard the planet.

Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant from the International Court of Justice emphasised that states must exercise due diligence to prevent harm to the climate system.

He traced the evolution of international environmental law, highlighting disputes over natural resources, marine ecosystems, and wildlife protection.

G V Selvam stressed that safeguarding the environment and upholding law are essential for sustainable development, noting that education must carry responsibility. He added that students at VIT School of Law are committed to environmental protection.

Justice R Suresh Kumar recalled past efforts to establish a dedicated international court for environmental issues, which remain unrealized. The event also saw participation from T Thyagarajan and C Rabbiraj, who reinforced the importance of legal scholarship in addressing shared global concerns.