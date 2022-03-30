Allow displaced students pursue medical education in India

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the Telangana government's plea to admit the medicos, who returned to India amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, in medical colleges in the country for completing their studies.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the CM said that there were over 700 students from Telangana, who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education. In view of the hardship faced by them, the State government had decided that the medical college fee for students belonging to Telangana would be borne by the State government.

The CM said, "As a special case and to help them complete their education, the students may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in the medical colleges on one-time basis to accommodate these students."

The displacement of students has jeopardised the future of Indian students who have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which is now likely to remain incomplete. As per reports, there are over 20,000 Indian students who have been displaced from Ukraine due to war. Most of them are from middle class families, who would lose their lifetime savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children, the letter noted. The CM requested Modi to consider the matter sympathetically and take an early decision in this regard.