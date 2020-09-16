Apple Announces Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor; Cheaper Watch SE

Apple's new Apple Watch Series 6 was announced with the Blood Oxygen feature that offers a better insight into the general well-being of users. The new Apple Watch Series 6 comes with significant hardware enhancements, including a faster S6-In-Package (SiP) system and an always-on altimeter. It's also Apple's most colourful lineup to date.

Apple Watch Series 6 will brings watchOS 7 that offers family settings, sleep tracking, automatic handwash detection, new types of exercises, and the ability to select and share watch faces.

For the first time, there's a new blue colourway joining the silver, space grey and gold aluminium case options, along with an Apple Watch (PRODUCT) RED with exclusive matching bright red bands. The stainless steel models will be available in graphite and yellow gold. Apple Watch Edition will be available in natural titanium and space black.

The newly released Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop on (PRODUCT) RED will be available by October end. Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at ₹ 40,900, and the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at ₹ 49,900.

Apple Watch SE features the same always-on accelerometer, gyroscope and altimeter as the Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest microphone and motion sensors, health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calls and the Noise app. Instead of the S6, the Apple Watch SE will have the S5 SiP under the hood.

The Apple Watch SE will also ship with watchOS 7 and will support family settings. Apple Watch SE comes in three case finishes - Silver, Gold, and Space Gray - made from 100% recycled aluminium and compatible with all Apple Watch bands, including the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at ₹ 29,900, and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at ₹ 33,900.