Apple introduces watchOS 26 with smarter fitness, one-hand gestures & real-time translations

At WWDC 2025, Apple took the wraps off watchOS 26, its latest smartwatch operating system, bringing a major visual upgrade and smarter, AI-powered features. Designed for Apple Watch Series 6 and above, this update blends aesthetics with intelligence, focusing on fitness, communication, and daily usability.



Sleek New Look: Liquid Glass UI

The standout design element of watchOS 26 is Liquid Glass — a translucent, flowing interface that enhances the look of widgets, notifications, and Control Centre panels. Even the Photos watch face has been reimagined, with numbers that shimmer in Liquid Glass for a more personalized touch.

Your AI Fitness Coach: Workout Buddy

One of the biggest additions is Workout Buddy, an AI-driven coaching tool that gives real-time spoken feedback during workouts. It uses your fitness data—like heart rate and progress on Activity rings—to deliver motivation and tips. For instance:

“You’re 18 minutes away from closing your Exercise ring.”

Voiced by Apple Fitness+ trainers, this feature currently supports workouts like running, walking, cycling, HIIT, and strength training, and works with Bluetooth headphones and a paired iPhone.

Smarter Workout Controls

The Workout app now features a simplified interface, with easy-access buttons for Custom Workouts, Race Route, and more. It can also auto-play your favorite Apple Music playlists or podcasts when you begin exercising, personalizing your session from the first rep.

One-Handed Gestures and Smarter Alerts

New sensor-based controls let you flick your wrist to dismiss notifications or decline calls. Alerts are now context-aware too, adjusting volume depending on ambient noise levels.

Live Translations in Messaging

Messaging gets a global upgrade with live translation—incoming texts are translated into your chosen language, and your replies can be automatically translated back. Apple also introduced smart reply actions, like prompting you to start a Check In or send Apple Cash based on the context of a conversation.

Smarter Smart Stack

Smart Stack now uses machine learning to offer suggestions based on time, location, and activity. It might, for example, prompt you to start a workout as you step into the gym.

New Apps and Accessibility Features

Notes App: Now available on Apple Watch for quick voice memos or written entries.

Live Listen: Real-time audio captions directly on your wrist for the hearing-impaired.

Phone App Upgrades: Features like Hold Assist and Call Screening make managing support and unknown calls easier than ever.

Availability

watchOS 26 is available now to developers, with a public beta launching next month and a full release expected later in 2025. It’s a free update for Apple Watch Series 6 and newer models, including the SE 2nd gen and Ultra series. Some features, like Workout Buddy and real-time translations, require a newer iPhone, such as the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16.