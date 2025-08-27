Apple to Unveil iPhone 17 Series on September 9, Slim ‘iPhone 17 Air’ Likely to Be the Star

Apple has officially locked in September 9 for its highly anticipated annual fall event, where the spotlight is set to shine on the next iPhone line-up. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, with a brand-new variant—called the iPhone 17 Air—likely stealing the show.

The company confirmed the date through official invitations, teasing the event with the theme “Awe dropping.” The Apple logo in the teaser glows in shades of blue and yellow, which has sparked speculation about hidden hints tied to new features or the rumoured iPhone Air design.

Apple CEO Tim Cook further built excitement with a post on X, writing, “Get ready for an awe-dropping Apple event on Tuesday, September 9.” As per tradition, the launch will be hosted at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel and website starting at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST).

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

iPhone 17 Air: Slimmest iPhone Ever?

This year marks a major shift in Apple’s iPhone line-up. According to industry reports, the long-running “Plus” variant could be discontinued, making way for the iPhone 17 Air. Touted as the thinnest iPhone to date, the Air is expected to feature a profile as slim as 5.5mm.

However, the ultra-slim design may come with trade-offs. Rumours suggest the phone will house a 2,900mAh battery, a noticeable step down compared to larger models. On the performance front, it is expected to run on Apple’s A19 chipset and incorporate the C1 modem, first introduced in the iPhone 16e.

The Rest of the Line-Up

Alongside the Air, Apple will launch the standard iPhone 17, as well as the premium iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Pro models are tipped to get a major design overhaul, featuring a new aluminium camera module seamlessly integrated into the glass back.

Both Pro versions are expected to carry Apple’s A19 Pro chip, pushing performance to the next level. In addition, reports suggest an 8X telephoto camera could be part of the Pro Max package, giving photography enthusiasts even more power.

Pricing in India

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is likely to come at a premium compared to last year. The base iPhone 17 is expected to start around ₹79,990, while the new iPhone 17 Air could launch close to ₹89,990. The iPhone 17 Pro might retail around ₹1,34,990, and the flagship Pro Max could go as high as ₹1,64,990, a jump from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s ₹1,44,990 tag.

More Than Just iPhones

The September event won’t just be about smartphones. Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra (new generation), and the AirPods Pro 3. Additionally, there could be fresh updates on Apple Intelligence, the company’s expanding AI ecosystem.

With the iPhone 17 Air promising a radical new form factor, this year’s launch is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most intriguing in recent memory.