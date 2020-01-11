Create Your Own WhatsApp Stickers, Here's How

With this feature, WhatsApp users can now create their personalised stickers. There are many ways to create WhatsApp stickers, but the easiest of them all is to download apps that allow creating stickers.

On its webpage, WhatsApp has mentioned the best ways to create custom stickers pack. It has named some sample apps with the help of which users can create a few necessary changes to the default stickers and submit to App Store or Google Play.

Follow these steps to create your own WhatsApp sticker on your smartphones:

 Go to Google Play Store or App Store and select, download any sticker maker app for WhatsApp

 Select 'Create a new sticker pack.'

 Name the sticker pack and add the author to take the credit for creating the stickers

 Users will get 30 empty trays or tiles. You need to tap on empty trays/tiles and add a new sticker

 Users will have three options click a new photo, select one from your device's photo gallery, select image from your file manager

 After this, users will be asked to crop or cut the picture with his/her fingertip into a choice of shape

 After you are done with adding and cropping the images, 'save' the sticker by clicking on 'yes.'

 Then users are asked for confirmation on the screen of their devices if they prefer adding these stickers to their WhatsApp

 To open WhatsApp, tap the emoji icon and go to stickers icon at the bottom. Here you can see your new sticker pack at the bottom in the list of sticker packs

 If you want to delete a sticker pack, click on the pack, go to three dots icon on the top right and select delete