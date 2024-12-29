Live
Digital Transformation in India: What's Next for Tech?
As we look ahead to 2025, the growth of the digital economy highlights the need to address data privacy and issues of inclusion to maintain momentum into next year.
With 2024 turning into its latter stages, India steps on the cusp of digital transformation that has continued to reshape its social and economic fabric. Digital transformation has emerged as the engine of growth driven by cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud computing, 5G technology, and a thriving startup ecosystem.
A few industry experts share their vision withThe Hans India, detailing trends defining 2025 and the factors driving innovation. Furthermore, the growth of the digital economy highlights the need to address data privacy and issues of inclusion to maintain momentum into next year.
Gaurav Maulikhi – Senior VP – Solv
Gaurav Maulikhi – Senior VP – Solv, "As 2024 ends, we reflect on the strides made in digital transformation across the Indian business ecosystem. The sole focus of the journey has been technology adoptions and empowerment, particularly for MSMEs. Technology adoption has been a cornerstone of this journey, empowering businesses to overcome challenges and unlock new growth opportunities through innovation and digitization.
This year has witnessed a pivotal shift as MSMEs embraced digital solutions, with over 70% adopting at least one digital tool in 2024—a significant rise from 50% in 2023. With a focus on creating inclusive, scalable platforms that thrive in the digital-first economy. We are more committed than ever to helping businesses get the technology they need to grow and succeed. At Solv, we emphasized on bridging the gaps in supply chains, enhancing access to financing and enabling businesses with scalable solutions.
Looking ahead to 2025, the potential for further digital empowerment is immense. With the MSME sector contributing approximately 30% of India’s GDP and employing over 110 million people, technology is poised to play an even more critical role in creating a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem. As MSME businesses continue to leverage innovative tech-enabled solutions, we foresee accelerated growth, resilience, and scalability across the sector, driving India’s economy toward a more robust digital future.”
Steve Hardgrave, Co-Founder & CEO - Varthana
Steve Hardgrave, Co-Founder & CEO - Varthana- “Over the past year, the school ecosystem in India has experienced a profound shift, with technology playing a crucial role in bridging the education gap for students from low-income households. While urban areas have seen rapid advancements, rural and Tier 2-3 towns continue to face challenges in accessing digital tools. However, we have witnessed an increasing interest among affordable private schools in adopting technology to improve infrastructure and enhance learning outcomes. From smart classrooms to digital learning solutions, technology is enabling children in even the most remote areas to learn in new and more effective ways.
The landscape of learning is evolving. Education is no longer confined to textbooks and traditional exams. Technology has made learning more immersive, interactive, and accessible. The potential of digital tools in shaping the future of education is immense, offering new opportunities for both educators and students to engage in dynamic, personalized learning experiences. It is the pivotal moment for schools to utilize AI-driven tools, personalized learning platforms, and data analytics in their teaching methods and ways to engage students.
At Varthana, we are proud to incorporate our in-house technology solutions, which have helped school leaders complete their loan process in just 48 hours, compared to over 10 days previously. From sourcing and onboarding to underwriting loan requests and disbursement, our entire process is backed by technology.
As we look ahead to 2025, it is clear that technology will continue to play a crucial role in India's education system. It is essential that rural schools gain the same access to digital resources as urban schools do. By bridging this divide, we can ensure that every child is equipped with the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world. At Varthana, we are committed to supporting this transformation, providing schools with resources and financing solutions to help them thrive in this new digital era.”
Ravideep Singh, Associate Director, Creative Designer Architects
Ravideep Singh, Associate Director, Creative Designer Architects - “India's healthcare sector in 2024, bolstered by robust growth and strategic investments, marks significant milestones. The industry registered an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.59%, reflecting its resilience and potential. Key factors that drove the significant uptick were improvements in policy frameworks, sharp rises in foreign investments and interests, and an increased demand for quality healthcare services.
For 2025 and onwards, India's healthcare market is prepared for transformative growth despite the prevalent challenges. For a rounded development, accessibility and affordability must be systematized for the rural and underserved concentrations across the country. Investments in digital health and AI-powered solutions will be critical in bridging gaps and enhancing patient care. With the right mix of policy support and innovation, India holds the potential to emerge as a global leader in healthcare, setting a benchmark for inclusive and sustainable development.”
Rahul Bahl, Managing Director, Krishna Buildestates Pvt. Ltd. (KBE)
Rahul Bahl, Managing Director, Krishna Buildestates Pvt. Ltd. (KBE) - “As we enter 2025, the anticipated interest rate adjustments and enhanced government incentives could further boost market sentiment. The adoption of AI, smart building techniques and green certifications has transformed project execution and delivery standards across the sector. Sustained growth is forecasted, fueled by heightened demand from affluent buyers and an increase in home prices. At KBE, we’re excited to continue shaping future-ready spaces that resonate with the aspirations of India’s growing population.”
Although challenges like bridging the digital divide and ensuring data privacy have remained, tremendous strides have been made. With India moving towards the horizon of 2025, the industry must not lose momentum in pursuing the advantage of technology for empowerment and innovation while nurturing talent towards putting India on the leadership stage in this digital age. The way ahead is transformative and offers one endless possibility.