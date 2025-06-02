  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Easy Wordle Game Guide for June 2, 2025

Easy Wordle Game Guide for June 2, 2025
x
Highlights

Learn about today’s Wordle game with simple clues and the answer.

Wordle is a fun game where you guess a secret five-letter word. You get six tries to find the right word. When you guess a word, the game shows colors to help you: green means the letter is right and in the right place, yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place, and gray means the letter is not in the word.

You get six tries to find the right word.

After each guess, colors help you:

Green = Right letter, right place

Yellow = Right letter, wrong place

Gray = Letter not in the word

Today’s secret word:

Starts with P

Has one vowel

Ends with N

Has one letter that appears twice

The word means to spend a lot of time looking at yourself to look nice

The answer is PREEN!

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle for his wife

Millions play it daily on the New York Times website.

Try playing Wordle today and enjoy guessing!


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick