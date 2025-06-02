Easy Wordle Game Guide for June 2, 2025

Wordle is a fun game where you guess a secret five-letter word. You get six tries to find the right word. When you guess a word, the game shows colors to help you: green means the letter is right and in the right place, yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place, and gray means the letter is not in the word.

Today’s secret word:

Starts with P

Has one vowel

Ends with N

Has one letter that appears twice

The word means to spend a lot of time looking at yourself to look nice

The answer is PREEN!

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle for his wife

Millions play it daily on the New York Times website.

Try playing Wordle today and enjoy guessing!



