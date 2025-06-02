Live
- Tripura: TMP holds protests seeking action against the official for not meeting the party chief
- Almatti Dam height row: Maha CM's objection shocking, says Dy CM; urges K'taka MPs, Union Ministers to unite
- Tesla has to manufacture in India, PM Modi and Elon will work it out soon: Errol Musk
- Babulal Marandi accuses CM Hemant Soren, officials of conspiring to frame him in false cases
- Delhi bar council condemns arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, demands her immediate release
- BJP chief Nadda participates in Tiranga Yatra in Himachal
- If Pakistan causes trouble, something needs to be done: Errol Musk
- RSS Leader Booked for ‘Inflammatory Speech’ as BJP Alleges Crackdown on Hindu Voices in Coastal Karnataka
- Bengaluru Rent Shocker: Rs. 2.7 Lakh for a 3BHK? Reddit Post Sparks Debate
- ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru Achieves Historic Milestone in JEE
Easy Wordle Game Guide for June 2, 2025
Learn about today’s Wordle game with simple clues and the answer.
Wordle is a fun game where you guess a secret five-letter word. You get six tries to find the right word. When you guess a word, the game shows colors to help you: green means the letter is right and in the right place, yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place, and gray means the letter is not in the word.
You get six tries to find the right word.
After each guess, colors help you:
Green = Right letter, right place
Yellow = Right letter, wrong place
Gray = Letter not in the word
Today’s secret word:
Starts with P
Has one vowel
Ends with N
Has one letter that appears twice
The word means to spend a lot of time looking at yourself to look nice
The answer is PREEN!
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle for his wife
Millions play it daily on the New York Times website.
Try playing Wordle today and enjoy guessing!