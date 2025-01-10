Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 10: Get Exclusive Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max became popular in India after its predecessor was banned in 2022. The game is loved for its great graphics and fun gameplay. One of the best features is the daily free redemption codes, which let players get free rewards like skins, weapons, and more.

Redeem Codes for January 10:

FFPSTXV5FRDM: Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main

Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main FFPSYKMXTP2H: Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin

Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle

Cobra Bundle FW2KQX9MFFPS: Pushpa Voice Pack

Pushpa Voice Pack FXK2NDY5QSMX: Yellow Poker MP40 Skin

Yellow Poker MP40 Skin VY2KFXT9FQNC: Golden Grace Shotgun

Golden Grace Shotgun XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote

LOL Emote YFW2Y7NQFV9S: Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens FFW4FST9FQY2: Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle FTY7FGN4XKHC: Frostfire Polar Bundle

What are Redeem Codes?

These codes are 12-character combinations that unlock rewards like skins, weapons, and upgrades in the game. They’re available for a limited time (usually 12 hours) and can be claimed by the first 500 players.

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Visit: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/)

2. Sign in with your account (Google, Facebook, etc.).

3. Enter the code.

4. Check your in-game mail for the rewards.