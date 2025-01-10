  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 10: Get Exclusive Rewards

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 10: Get Exclusive Rewards
x
Highlights

Check out the Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 10! Unlock rewards like skins, bundles, emotes, and more. Redeem now before they expire!

Garena Free Fire Max became popular in India after its predecessor was banned in 2022. The game is loved for its great graphics and fun gameplay. One of the best features is the daily free redemption codes, which let players get free rewards like skins, weapons, and more.

Redeem Codes for January 10:

  • FFPSTXV5FRDM: Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main
  • FFPSYKMXTP2H: Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin
  • FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle
  • FW2KQX9MFFPS: Pushpa Voice Pack
  • FXK2NDY5QSMX: Yellow Poker MP40 Skin
  • VY2KFXT9FQNC: Golden Grace Shotgun
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote
  • YFW2Y7NQFV9S: Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
  • FFW4FST9FQY2: Bunny Warrior Bundle
  • FTY7FGN4XKHC: Frostfire Polar Bundle

What are Redeem Codes?

These codes are 12-character combinations that unlock rewards like skins, weapons, and upgrades in the game. They’re available for a limited time (usually 12 hours) and can be claimed by the first 500 players.

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Visit: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/)

2. Sign in with your account (Google, Facebook, etc.).

3. Enter the code.

4. Check your in-game mail for the rewards.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick