Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (15 September 2025): Get Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Free Fire MAX players have a new chance to claim exclusive rewards, as Garena has released fresh redeem codes this Monday.

These codes unlock free in-game items like gun skins, diamonds, and other rewards. Since they are only valid for a limited time and usually restricted to the first 500 users, players should redeem them quickly before they expire.

Garena frequently organizes in-game events that offer free items, but for those who can’t join, redeem codes are the perfect alternative. Do note that codes are region-specific—a code from one region won’t work in another.

Redeem codes are usually 13–16 characters long, made up of letters and numbers. Each code can only be used once, so speed is key.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – September 15, 2025

  • eF9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

🔑 How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

  1. Visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, VK, or others).
  3. Click the “Redeem” section.
  4. Enter your redeem code carefully.
  5. Press Confirm to claim rewards.

Rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

