Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (15 September 2025): Get Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Free Fire MAX players have a new chance to claim exclusive rewards, as Garena has released fresh redeem codes this Monday.

These codes unlock free in-game items like gun skins, diamonds, and other rewards. Since they are only valid for a limited time and usually restricted to the first 500 users, players should redeem them quickly before they expire.

Garena frequently organizes in-game events that offer free items, but for those who can’t join, redeem codes are the perfect alternative. Do note that codes are region-specific—a code from one region won’t work in another.

Redeem codes are usually 13–16 characters long, made up of letters and numbers. Each code can only be used once, so speed is key.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – September 15, 2025

eF9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

🔑 How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

Visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, VK, or others). Click the “Redeem” section. Enter your redeem code carefully. Press Confirm to claim rewards.

Rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.