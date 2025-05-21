Live
- Row over ‘Congress office’ in Turkey: Party sues BJP IT cell chief, latter insists on ‘clear answer’
- Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
- Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged
- Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author to Win International Booker Prize
- APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers
- Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations
- EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March, 7.54 lakh new subscribers
- Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is
- India’s strong domestic market cushions economy against global trade shocks: Report
- Expelled DMK functionary, wife seek anticipatory bail from Madras HC in sexual harassment case
Garena Free Fire Max – New Redeem Codes for May 21
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 21.
Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes for May 21. These codes give players free rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and more. Each code works for a short time and only a few players can use it, so redeem quickly!
Today's Redeem Codes (May 21):
ASDF67GHJKL9
HJKL56POIUYT
BNML12ZXCVBN
GFDS78POIUAS
MNBV34ASDFZX
POIU90ZXCVNM
YUIO56BNMLKJ
YUIO34LKJMNB
FFMXTY89VCX2L
ZXCV23BNMLKP
QWER89ASDFGH
CVBN45QWERTY
JHGF01LKJHGF
LKJH67QWERTB
TREW23ASDFGH
How to Use the Codes:
Go to the official Free Fire rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, etc.)
Enter a code from the list above
Click "Confirm"
Rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours