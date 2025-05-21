  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max – New Redeem Codes for May 21

Highlights

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 21.

Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes for May 21. These codes give players free rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and more. Each code works for a short time and only a few players can use it, so redeem quickly!

Today's Redeem Codes (May 21):

ASDF67GHJKL9

HJKL56POIUYT

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

YUIO56BNMLKJ

YUIO34LKJMNB

FFMXTY89VCX2L

ZXCV23BNMLKP

QWER89ASDFGH

CVBN45QWERTY

JHGF01LKJHGF

LKJH67QWERTB

TREW23ASDFGH

How to Use the Codes:

Go to the official Free Fire rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, etc.)

Enter a code from the list above

Click "Confirm"

Rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours


