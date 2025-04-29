Live
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for April 29, 2025 - Claim Exclusive Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max offers special redeem codes for April 29, 2025, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, and diamonds.
Garena Free Fire Max has released special redeem codes for April 29, 2025.
Players can use these codes to get in-game rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
Important Information:
These codes are available for a limited time.
Each code has a redemption limit, so be sure to redeem them quickly.
Once a code expires or reaches its redemption limit, it will no longer be valid.
Active Redeem Codes for April 29, 2025:
FJKLPO123MNBVC67
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
FMLKJH567QWERTY9
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
FPOIUY567LKJHGF8
FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
FTREWQ901YUIOP23
FYUIOP456QWERT12
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FCVBNM789POIUYT0
How to Redeem Codes:
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using Facebook, Google, VK, or X.
Copy the redeem codes from the list above and paste them in the designated text box.
After successful redemption, rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. Items like diamonds and gold will instantly update your account balance.
Note:
Each code can be used by up to 500 players per day.
The codes are only valid for 12 hours, so make sure to redeem them quickly!
These codes offer exclusive items like special outfits, weapon loot crates, and diamond vouchers to improve your gaming experience.