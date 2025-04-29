Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for April 29, 2025 - Claim Exclusive Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released special redeem codes for April 29, 2025.

Players can use these codes to get in-game rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

Important Information:

These codes are available for a limited time.

Each code has a redemption limit, so be sure to redeem them quickly.

Once a code expires or reaches its redemption limit, it will no longer be valid.

Active Redeem Codes for April 29, 2025:

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FPOIUY567LKJHGF8

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

How to Redeem Codes:

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using Facebook, Google, VK, or X.

Copy the redeem codes from the list above and paste them in the designated text box.

After successful redemption, rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. Items like diamonds and gold will instantly update your account balance.

Note:

Each code can be used by up to 500 players per day.

The codes are only valid for 12 hours, so make sure to redeem them quickly!

These codes offer exclusive items like special outfits, weapon loot crates, and diamond vouchers to improve your gaming experience.