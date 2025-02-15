Gemini AI Now Recalls Past Chats for a More Seamless Experience

Google's Gemini AI assistant has unveiled a chat recall feature , enhancing its ability to provide more context-aware responses. Available exclusively for Gemini Advanced subscribers via the Google One AI Premium plan, this update eliminates the need to recap previous chats or manually search for past threads.

With this enhancement, users can ask Gemini to summarize past conversations and continue ongoing projects effortlessly. While Gemini remembers user preferences, this latest upgrade allows it to reference entire discussions, making interactions more fluid and intuitive.

For users concerned about privacy, chat history management is straightforward. You can review, delete, or modify stored conversations by tapping your profile picture in the Gemini app and selecting "Gemini Apps Activity."

The recall feature is currently available in English for Google One AI Premium users on both web and mobile. Google has also confirmed plans to expand this functionality to additional languages and Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers in the coming weeks.

This context memory feature puts Gemini AI in direct competition with ChatGPT, which also offers conversation recall for a more personalized AI experience.