Google offers 7 free AI courses to learn LLMs, transformers, and more in under an hour

Google is now offering 7 free micro-courses in AI and machine learning, designed for professionals and students to upskill in under an hour. From mastering large language models (LLMs) to understanding the inner workings of image generation, these short courses come with shareable badges and focus on real-world applications.

With AI disrupting industries worldwide, staying ahead with skills in generative AI and deep learning has never been more important. Google’s microlearning series, made up of video tutorials and quizzes, covers essential topics using tools like TensorFlow and Vertex AI. Best of all, most of the content is completely free to access.

Here’s a quick look at the seven courses:

Introduction to Large Language Models (LLMs)

Learn the basics of LLMs like ChatGPT—how they work, where they’re used, and how to tune prompts for better performance. Ideal for Gen AI app developers.

Introduction to Image Generation

Discover how diffusion models power AI image generators. Train and deploy these models using Vertex AI, and earn a badge upon completion.

Encoder-Decoder Architecture

In just 30 minutes, understand how this architecture is used in translation, summarization, and Q&A systems—complete with hands-on TensorFlow exercises.

Introduction to Generative AI

Learn how generative AI differs from traditional ML. This 45-minute course includes tools to help you start building Gen AI applications right away.

Attention Mechanism

Master the concept of attention in deep learning—essential for tasks like summarization and machine translation. Duration: 45 minutes.

Transformer Models and BERT

Understand the transformer model and BERT, and how they're used for natural language tasks. Complete the 45-minute course to earn a skills badge.

Create Image Captioning Models

A quick course that teaches how to build models that generate captions for images using deep learning components like encoders and decoders.

Important Note: While most courses are free, labs may require separate credits or subscriptions. Badges are issued only upon full course completion.



