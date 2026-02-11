Google Simplifies Removal of Explicit Images and Personal Data From Search Amid India’s Tougher AI Rules

As India sharpens its regulatory focus on artificial intelligence and deepfake content, Google has introduced new tools designed to give users greater control over their digital footprint. The move comes alongside stricter IT guidelines that demand faster takedowns of manipulated or harmful content and mandatory labelling of AI-generated media.

With online abuse, impersonation, and non-consensual explicit imagery on the rise, the company says the changes aim to make it easier for individuals to protect their privacy and report damaging material that appears in Search results.

In a recent update, Google detailed a simpler removal process that allows people to flag explicit or intimate images directly from Search. Instead of navigating multiple support pages or filing separate requests for every link, users can now act quickly from the results page itself.

The steps are straightforward:

– To restrict explicit data, click the three dots next to a Search result.

– From the menu that appears, select the "Remove result" option.

– Google will then prompt the user to specify the reason for the removal. If the image is explicit or intimate in nature, users can choose the option stating that it shows a sexual image of them.

One of the most notable improvements is the ability to report several images at once. Previously, each URL required a separate complaint, which could be time-consuming and emotionally draining for victims. The new system allows multiple results to be selected and submitted together, speeding up the process significantly.

After submitting a request, users can monitor progress through a dedicated “Results about you” hub. This dashboard provides updates on pending and reviewed requests and sends notifications when action has been taken. The feature adds transparency and reduces uncertainty for those waiting for harmful content to be addressed.

Google has also added preventative protections. Once a removal is approved, users can activate a setting that filters out similar explicit content from appearing again in future searches related to their name. This is especially useful in cases involving AI-generated deepfakes, where altered images can quickly reappear in slightly modified forms.

Beyond explicit imagery, the company is broadening its coverage of sensitive personal information. Users may now request the removal of government ID numbers, home addresses, and phone numbers. The system can also alert them if such details surface online again, helping people respond before the information spreads widely.

However, Google clarified that these actions only affect Search results. The original content will remain live on the host website unless that platform independently removes it.

The safer Search features are being rolled out gradually across several countries, including India, as part of Google’s broader push to strengthen user safety in an increasingly AI-driven internet landscape.