India May Extend SIM Binding Deadline for Messaging Apps

The Indian government is likely to grant additional time to messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to comply with its proposed SIM binding regulations. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering a phased implementation approach after companies highlighted several technical and operational hurdles.

The SIM binding directive, first introduced in November 2025, requires messaging applications that rely on mobile numbers for user identification to link accounts directly to the SIM card installed in the user’s device. The primary objective behind this move is to enhance user security and curb the misuse of such platforms in cases of digital fraud and impersonation.

In addition to SIM linking, the directive also outlines new rules for web-based access to these platforms. Users accessing services via desktop or browser versions may be required to log in again every six hours. This would involve re-authentication methods such as scanning a QR code, aimed at ensuring that only authorised users retain access.

However, implementing these changes has proven to be more complex than initially anticipated. Messaging companies have raised concerns regarding system compatibility, operating system limitations, and the potential impact on user experience. These challenges have made it difficult to meet the original compliance timeline.

According to the report, a DoT official acknowledged these difficulties and indicated that the government is open to extending deadlines. “We will extend the compliance deadlines as companies have run into technical challenges… The compliance will happen in a phased manner,” the official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The rollout is expected to vary across platforms, with Android devices likely to adopt the changes sooner. Meanwhile, devices running iOS may take longer due to certain technical constraints. “Android is likely to comply first, while iOS faces certain technical constraints for which Apple is working on a solution. These are expected to be resolved by December,” the official added, according to the report.

Initially, companies were given 90 days from the issuance of the directive to comply, setting a deadline of February-end 2026. While there had been some indication of flexibility until March-end, the government is now considering a broader extension, potentially pushing the compliance timeline to December.

Industry players have responded by engaging with authorities to find workable solutions. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has reportedly stated that it is collaborating with the DoT to develop a technically viable approach. Early testing of SIM binding features on Android is already underway in beta versions of WhatsApp, suggesting gradual progress despite the delays.

The proposed extension reflects a balancing act between strengthening digital security and ensuring that technological changes do not disrupt user experience or platform functionality.