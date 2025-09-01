iPhone 17 Pro Case Leak Hints at Fresh Apple Design Ahead of September 9 Launch

Apple is preparing for its much-anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, where the iPhone 17 series will officially debut. While the company has remained characteristically silent about its upcoming lineup, a new leak has stirred excitement by revealing what could be a major shift in the design of iPhone accessories—particularly its clear cases.

According to tipster Majin Bu, leaked images online suggest that Apple has reimagined its clear case design for the iPhone 17 Pro. Traditionally, these cases have been simple transparent shells with a MagSafe ring visible at the back. However, this year’s design may break away from that minimalist approach.

A New Look for Clear Cases

If the leak holds true, the iPhone 17 Pro’s clear cases will no longer be fully see-through. Instead, the bottom half of the case will feature a white section housing the MagSafe system, while showcasing a prominently placed Apple logo. This bold redesign aims to complement the refreshed hardware look of the upcoming iPhone models.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will introduce a new aluminum-built camera module, paired with a glass lower half. The updated clear cases would highlight the metallic camera housing while covering the glass portion of the device, giving the accessories both style and utility.

Adding to the functionality, the cases are also tipped to feature dedicated holes at the bottom to support Apple’s rumoured lanyard accessories, a move likely to appeal to users who want more secure ways to carry their phones.

Limited Editions in the Works

Apple may also be planning to expand its case portfolio beyond the standard transparent variants. The leak hints at tinted versions of clear cases being explored, though these are unlikely to launch at the same time as the regular cases. Instead, they could be offered later as limited-edition accessories, adding an extra layer of exclusivity for Apple enthusiasts.

So far, the leaks only point to redesigned clear cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, leaving uncertainty about whether the iPhone 17 and the rumored iPhone 17 Air will receive the same treatment. Differentiating accessories for the premium models could be Apple’s way of reinforcing the gap between its Pro devices and the more affordable variants.

More Than Just Clear Cases

Beyond the clear case redesign, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce “TechWoven” cases, positioned as the sturdier successors to the FineWoven cases, which were discontinued last year after mixed reception. Additionally, the company could roll out “Liquid Silicone” cases for the iPhone 17 lineup, diversifying its accessory options to meet varied consumer preferences.

With just days to go before Apple’s big reveal, the leaks paint a picture of not just new iPhones but a renewed focus on accessories. If true, these redesigned cases could play a key role in how users experience and personalize the next-generation iPhone 17 Pro.