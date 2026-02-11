iPhone 18 Pro tipped to feature sleeker design, smaller Dynamic Island and fresh colours

As Apple gears up for its next-generation iPhone launch later this year, early reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive with noticeable design refinements rather than dramatic hardware overhauls. Instead of chasing radical changes, Apple appears to be polishing the details — improving aesthetics, cleaning up the finish, and experimenting with colour — moves that could make the devices feel more premium in everyday use.

One of the most discussed updates concerns the rear design. While the iPhone 17 Pro lineup received praise for its vibrant shades, particularly the eye-catching Cosmic Orange, the two-tone finish sparked mixed reactions. The visible contrast between the glass surface and the aluminium frame didn’t appeal to everyone, especially buyers who prefer a more cohesive look.

That might soon change. According to Weibo tipster Instant Digital, “The iPhone 18 Pro series features a redesigned back glass that minimizes colour difference between the glass and the aluminum back panel. A seamless, unified look.” If accurate, this tweak would give the phone a cleaner and more consistent appearance, something that aligns better with the understated style Apple’s Pro users typically expect.

Changes are also tipped for the front of the device. Speculation has swirled for weeks about whether Apple would abandon the Dynamic Island and adopt a simpler hole-punch camera. However, the latest information suggests the company will stick with the Dynamic Island — only smaller.

Reports indicate that the cutout could shrink by around 35 per cent on both Pro models. This reduction is believed to be possible because some Face ID components may move beneath the display. Not all sensors will be hidden yet, which explains why Apple isn’t switching completely to a hole-punch design. Despite these internal adjustments, screen sizes are expected to remain the same as the current generation.

Colour options may also get a refresh. After the success of brighter finishes this year, Apple seems ready to continue experimenting. Instant Digital claims Apple has tested three new shades: Coffee Brown, Purple, and Burgundy. However, not all of these colours may make the final cut. It is possible that Apple will choose one or two after internal testing. There is also curiosity about whether the company will attempt another orange-inspired variant to build on the current model’s popularity. Interestingly, the tipster has expressed doubt about the return of a black variant next year, stating, “Looks like there won’t be a black one next year.” If that turns out to be true, it would mark a notable departure from Apple’s usual safe colour choices.

Beyond design, pricing remains a key concern. Despite rising memory costs due to demand from AI data centres, analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities believes Apple could maintain current price levels. The company is reportedly negotiating better deals with suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix while trimming expenses in display and camera components.

If these leaks prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro may not look drastically different at first glance — but subtle refinements could deliver a more polished, premium experience overall.