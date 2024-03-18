Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Netflix, Wavve face probe over alleged unfair biz practices
South Korea's antitrust regulator has launched an on-site inspection into over-the-top streaming platforms Netflix and Wavve on suspicion of their failure to properly notify users of terms of an early subscription cancellation, officials said on Monday.
Seoul : South Korea's antitrust regulator has launched an on-site inspection into over-the-top streaming platforms Netflix and Wavve on suspicion of their failure to properly notify users of terms of an early subscription cancellation, officials said on Monday.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) sent inspectors to their respective offices in Seoul and secured documents on their terms of use and other customer response policy measures on unsubscribing from the services, according to industry officials.
Netflix and Wavve have allegedly made it difficult for users to cancel their subscription early for a partial refund or have not provided them with enough information on how to cancel the membership within the billing period, reports Yonhap news agency.
The probe has been led by a newly established FTC team in charge of a "swift and intensive" investigation into cases in which many people have been highly interested, the officials said.
The FTC refused to confirm if any probe is going on into the platforms, simply vowing "a stern response to any violations."
Netflix is the No. 1 video-on-demand streaming service in South Korea with more than 11.64 million monthly users as of end-2023, and Wavve by South Korea's SK Square Co. ranked fourth with 4.05 million users, according to the data by the Korea Communications Commission.