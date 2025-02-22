Next-Gen Innovators Win Big at NEST, Paving the Way for Healthcare Breakthroughs

Novartis India, a focused innovative medicines company, successfully concluded the grand finale of NEST (Nurturing Excellence, Strengthening Talent) – a first-of-its-kind, real-world case-based competition focused on healthcare innovation. After months of rigorous competition and mentorship, the best minds in data science, artificial intelligence and clinical development came together to present their breakthrough ideas, aimed at reimagining medicine and improving patient care.

Sadhna Joglekar, Head, Development Hub, India, Novartis, reflected on the journey, stating: “At Novartis, we are committed to unleash the power of talent and collaborate to chart new possibilities. NEST reflects our belief that fresh ideas, coupled with cutting-edge technology, and enriched by mentorship, can create transformative solutions to reimagine medicine and improve patient care. These past few months have been exhilarating, experiencing first-hand the energy, passion and ideas that the young, bright minds in India have to offer. I am confident that our winners represent the next generation of entrepreneurs in healthcare innovation in India.”

The four winning teams, recognized for their ingenuity, technical excellence, and real-world impact, were awarded from the INR 8,00,000 prize pool and secured pre-placement interview opportunities with Novartis Development hub in India.

Team Echelon, VIIT Pune, said, “NEST has been an incredible journey that tested our problem-solving skills at every stage. The competition pushed us to think critically, collaborate effectively, and apply data science to real-world healthcare challenges. The mentorship we received was invaluable, helping us refine our approach and gain deeper insights into the industry.”

Team BITSoM, Mumbai, added, “Participating in NEST was a transformative experience for us. Each round challenged us to push beyond our limits, strengthening our analytical thinking and teamwork. The opportunity to work on real healthcare problems and receive guidance from industry experts has been instrumental in shaping our approach to innovation.”

Commenting on the recognition, Team Moneeshb8 from IIM Calcutta said, “NEST provided us with a unique platform to showcase our abilities and apply cutting-edge technology to real healthcare challenges. The competition structure encouraged us to refine our technical and strategic skills, while the mentorship from Novartis experts helped us gain new perspectives on problem-solving in clinical development.”

“From the first round to the finale, NEST has been an intense yet rewarding experience. The competition encouraged us to think outside the box, collaborate seamlessly, and sharpen our approach to data-driven healthcare solutions. The exposure and mentorship we received have been invaluable in shaping our future in this field,” said Team BioLogits from IIT Kharagpur.

NEST is a dynamic platform designed to empower the next generation of innovators in healthcare by bridging the gap between academia, startups, and industry. By providing a real-world problem-solving experience, expert mentorship, and access to key industry stakeholders, NEST equipped students and young professionals with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to drive impactful change. Through NEST, Novartis is nurturing a talent pipeline that can shape the future of medicine and improve healthcare outcomes on a global scale.

For more information, log into: https://www.novartis.com/in-en/nest











