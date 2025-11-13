OnePlus 15 Launch Today: Specs, Features, Event Time & Livestream Details (13 November)
OnePlus 15 launches in India today with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 7,300mAh battery, and triple 50MP cameras. Check the full specs, features, launch time, and how to watch the livestream.
OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 15 today, 13 November. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7,300mAh battery, and three 50MP cameras.
Launch Event
Date: 13 November
Time: 7 PM IST
Where: OnePlus YouTube channel
The phone will go on sale at 8 PM IST today.
Display
6.78-inch AMOLED
1.5K resolution
165Hz refresh rate
1,800 nits brightness
Eye comfort features
1.15mm thin bezels
Performance
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Extra touch chip + Wi-Fi chip
OxygenOS 16 (Android 16)
120fps gaming
Custom gyroscope
Large cooling system
“Plus Mind” AI
Gaming
New gaming tech
Less heat, better speed
Up to 165fps gameplay
Camera
Triple 50MP rear cameras
Uses DetailMax Engine
No Hasselblad this time
Battery
7,300mAh
Keeps 80% capacity for 4 years
120W wired + 50W wireless
Works in –20°C
Bypass charging for gaming
Durability
IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings
Strong metal frame on Sand Storm model
Key Specs
RAM: 12GB / 16GB
Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Front camera: 32MP
Thickness: 8.1–8.2mm
Colours: Sand Storm, Absolute Black, Misty Purple