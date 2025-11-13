OnePlus 15 Launch Today: Specs, Features, Event Time & Livestream Details (13 November)

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 15 today, 13 November. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7,300mAh battery, and three 50MP cameras.

Launch Event

Date: 13 November

Time: 7 PM IST

Where: OnePlus YouTube channel

The phone will go on sale at 8 PM IST today.

Display

6.78-inch AMOLED

1.5K resolution

165Hz refresh rate

1,800 nits brightness

Eye comfort features

1.15mm thin bezels

Performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Extra touch chip + Wi-Fi chip

OxygenOS 16 (Android 16)

120fps gaming

Custom gyroscope

Large cooling system

“Plus Mind” AI

Gaming

New gaming tech

Less heat, better speed

Up to 165fps gameplay

Camera

Triple 50MP rear cameras

Uses DetailMax Engine

No Hasselblad this time

Battery

7,300mAh

Keeps 80% capacity for 4 years

120W wired + 50W wireless

Works in –20°C

Bypass charging for gaming

Durability

IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings

Strong metal frame on Sand Storm model

Key Specs

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Front camera: 32MP

Thickness: 8.1–8.2mm

Colours: Sand Storm, Absolute Black, Misty Purple