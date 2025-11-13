  1. Home
  2. Technology
Technology

OnePlus 15 Launch Today: Specs, Features, Event Time & Livestream Details (13 November)

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 12:15 PM IST
OnePlus 15 Launch Today: Specs, Features, Event Time & Livestream Details (13 November)
X
OnePlus 15 launches in India today with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 7,300mAh battery, and triple 50MP cameras. Check the full specs, features, launch time, and how to watch the livestream.

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 15 today, 13 November. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7,300mAh battery, and three 50MP cameras.

Launch Event

Date: 13 November

Time: 7 PM IST

Where: OnePlus YouTube channel

The phone will go on sale at 8 PM IST today.

Display

6.78-inch AMOLED

1.5K resolution

165Hz refresh rate

1,800 nits brightness

Eye comfort features

1.15mm thin bezels

Performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Extra touch chip + Wi-Fi chip

OxygenOS 16 (Android 16)

120fps gaming

Custom gyroscope

Large cooling system

“Plus Mind” AI

Gaming

New gaming tech

Less heat, better speed

Up to 165fps gameplay

Camera

Triple 50MP rear cameras

Uses DetailMax Engine

No Hasselblad this time

Battery

7,300mAh

Keeps 80% capacity for 4 years

120W wired + 50W wireless

Works in –20°C

Bypass charging for gaming

Durability

IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings

Strong metal frame on Sand Storm model

Key Specs

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Front camera: 32MP

Thickness: 8.1–8.2mm

Colours: Sand Storm, Absolute Black, Misty Purple

Tags

OnePlus 15 launchOnePlus 15 specsOnePlus 15 featuresOnePlus 15 livestreamOnePlus 15 India launchOnePlus 15 event time

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

Check the silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 November 2025. Today’s rate is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kg. See daily changes and the last 10 days’ silver prices in simple words.

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

National News

More
Share it
X