Oppo Reno 14 Series Launching Today in India: Specs, Features, Expected Price and More

Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated Reno 14 5G series in India today, with the official event scheduled to kick off at 12:00 PM IST. The series will likely include two models – the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro – both of which were recently introduced in China. While the global design and core specs are already known, today’s event is expected to shed light on India-specific pricing, availability, and possible local enhancements.

The Reno lineup has consistently been known for its stylish looks, sleek build, and powerful camera capabilities. With the Reno 14 series, Oppo is reportedly emphasizing AI-powered photography, battery advancements, and high-end display technology.

Specifications Overview

The Reno 14 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, built on a 4nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency. The standard Reno 14 may come equipped with the Dimensity 8350, also built on a 4nm node, offering solid everyday performance.

Both phones are tipped to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage – impressive figures for smartphones that could be priced under ₹50,000.

When it comes to display, Oppo is reportedly introducing a 6.59-inch flat OLED panel on the Reno 14, and a larger 6.83-inch screen on the Pro model. Both displays are expected to feature 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits of brightness, along with Crystal Shield Glass for added durability.

Camera and AI Features

On the photography front, the Reno 14 Pro may sport a quad-camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an additional 50MP sensor likely dedicated to portrait photography.

The standard Reno 14 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto camera. Both models will also feature a 50MP selfie camera, underlining Oppo’s focus on top-tier front camera performance.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is another major highlight. The Reno 14 could come with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging, while the Reno 14 Pro may include a slightly larger 6,200mAh battery and offer 50W wireless fast charging using Oppo’s AIRVOOC technology – a rare offering in this segment.

Expected Price in India

While Oppo has not yet confirmed the official India pricing, the Chinese launch prices give a fair idea. The Reno 14 starts at approximately CNY 2,799 (₹33,200) and the Reno 14 Pro at CNY 3,499 (₹41,500). Considering the Reno 13 series started at ₹39,999 and went up to ₹49,999, the Reno 14 lineup is likely to fall within the same price range.

As the clock ticks down to the launch, all attention is on whether Oppo introduces any India-specific features or aggressive pricing to stand out in the highly competitive premium mid-range smartphone market