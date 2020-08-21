Pixel Buds adds bass control, real-time audio translation

San Francisco: Google has announced new features for its Pixel Buds which includes bass boost, sharing detection, new translate transcription features, Attention Alerts and a new Find My Device feature.

"You can enhance your bass directly in the Pixel Buds settings, and if you decide to share one of your earbuds with someone, you no longer have to sacrifice your volume preferences thanks to sharing detection," Tricia Fu, Product Manager Google said in a statement.

The bass boost would let users adjust the intensity of the bass from the Pixel Buds settings.

Sharing detection would allow users to share an ear bud with a friend who will be able to control the volume "without changing the volume on the ear bud still in your ear".

The Buds' distinctive translation feature now has a transcription mode that feeds translations directly to the user's ear as they arrive, making it easier to follow along with a conversation.

It is now available for French, German, Italian and Spanish users translating English.

Attention alerts is a new experimental feature that will automatically lower the volume of music when the Buds hear a triggering sound like a crying baby, barking dog, or emergency vehicle sirens.

The Pixel Buds will now support Find My Device.

Google's Find My Device will be able to show the map of the last location the Buds were connected to an Android device.

One can also turn Buds off using Google Assistant.

In addition, Pixel Buds will be available in more colours like Oh So Orange, Quite Mint and Almost Black.

Pixel Buds are available through the Google Store and retailers for $179 in the US.