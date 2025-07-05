Qualcomm Reportedly Scraps Samsung-Made 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Focus Shifts to TSMC’s 3nm Chip

In the ever-intensifying battle for mobile chip supremacy, Qualcomm appears to have pulled the plug on its much-anticipated 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which was being co-developed with Samsung. According to a recent leak, the chip giant has now pivoted away from Samsung's fabrication efforts and will stick with TSMC for its next-gen flagship processors.

Rumours previously indicated that Qualcomm and Samsung were collaborating on a 2nm variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, with hopes it would surpass the capabilities of current 3nm chips and potentially feature in high-end models like the Galaxy S26 series. However, this vision now seems to have stalled indefinitely.

As revealed by tipster @Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter), the Samsung-manufactured 2nm version, internally labeled SM8850-S, has been removed from Qualcomm’s internal records. Until recently, the company’s chip documentation listed two variants: the SM8850-T (produced by TSMC on a 3nm process) and the now-disappeared SM8850-S.

Now, only the TSMC-based SM8850 remains, signaling a decisive shift in Qualcomm’s production strategy. The reason behind the move has not been officially disclosed, but speculation ranges from cost constraints and production challenges to performance considerations or a broader strategic reset.

This development deals a blow to Samsung’s ambitions in the chipmaking space. The company had high hopes of establishing its 2nm capabilities in a major commercial chipset, especially one destined for top-tier Android smartphones.

Adding to the intrigue, the leaked report also notes a substantial hike in the cost of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 prototype chips, which are now priced at $15,000. These prototypes are typically used by OEMs and developers for testing and early optimization, and the price surge may reflect both limited supply and Qualcomm’s intent to keep early access exclusive.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is said to be reshuffling specs for another upcoming chip—the SM8845, which is expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5. This chip will likely serve as a more affordable flagship-tier processor, targeting premium mid-range devices with slightly toned-down performance compared to the Elite series.

While the cancellation of the Samsung-built 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is certainly a plot twist, Qualcomm's shift towards TSMC’s 3nm tech signals a continued push for stability, performance, and perhaps a more predictable production outcome. Samsung, however, may still have another chance to showcase its 2nm prowess—just not with this flagship project.