Rare Database Bug Causing Deleted Photos to Resurface: Apple

Recently, some iPhone users reported that photos they had deleted years ago reappeared on their devices after installing the iOS 17.5 update. Apple has now provided an explanation, attributing the issue to database corruption.



In the release notes, Apple clarified that the resurfacing of old photos was due to a corrupt database entry within the device's file system, not a malfunction of the devices themselves. This information was reported by 9to5Mac. Many users wondered how photos dating back to 2010 could reappear, especially when they were not using the same devices as they had at that time.

Apple explained that the problem stemmed from incomplete deletions of photos from the device, which were not synced to iCloud Photos. According to the report, these files were only stored on the device itself. When users restored their devices from backups, performed device-to-device transfers, or restored from an iCloud Backup without using iCloud Photos, the files persisted and reappeared.

Following the discovery of this issue, Apple decided to withdraw the iOS 17.5.1 update and made it unavailable for download to address the bug. Users attempting to download the update were met with a message stating, "Unable to download." The notice emphasized that the update included important bug fixes and addressed the rare issue where photos affected by database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even after being deleted.

Apple has assured users that this problem is rare and affects only a small percentage of iPhone users. The company also stressed that it does not have access to users' photos or videos. The measures taken to resolve the issue show Apple's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its users' data and ensuring a seamless user experience.

In summary, the resurfacing of deleted photos on iPhones after the iOS 17.5 update was caused by a rare database corruption issue. Apple has taken swift action to address the bug and reassured users that it is a rare occurrence. This incident highlights the importance of robust data management practices and the ongoing efforts by tech companies to address unforeseen issues promptly.