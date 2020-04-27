Reliance Joins Hands With Facebook For 'Jio Mart' Grocery Shopping On WhatsApp

We all know that the social media giant Facebook has invested in Reliance Jio. This investment has made a way for India's most valuable e-commerce collaboration of 'Jio Mart'.

According to business sources, Jio Mart uses WhatsApp as its e-commerce platform and wants to supply the grocery for the people. As of now, three cities of Maharashtra will first be enabled with the grocery services.

People who want to initiate this service need to text 'Hi'to 8850008000 and then a link will be sent to the same number. One needs to open that link which makes you go with a mini store. You can pick the range of grocery items like rice, toothpaste, oil, biscuits, etc., and place their order.

As there is no direct payment method, Jio Mart will automatically assign the neighbourhood store with the order and sends them the invoice mail. Jio Mart will collaborate with the grocery stores in the selected 3 cities in Maharashtra and will initiate with this grocery delivering system. More than 1200 stores have presently collaborated with this pilot project to help the people to buy the grocery items sitting at home itself.

Jio Mart officials also give the 100% assurance of hygiene and safety to staff. The fair prices and quality of the products will definitely make users witness the fair shopping details and the 24 hours' warehouse services will also help customers to order in the late night also.

Slowly the services of Jio Mart will be extended to other states as well. Being the pilot project, the starting stage of Jio Mart services will be keenly observed and then will be moved to other cities and states as well.