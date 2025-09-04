Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Series Debut in India Today

Samsung is ready to host its second Unpacked event of the year, taking place on September 4, 2025. The virtual showcase, streaming live from 3:00 PM IST on Samsung.com and the company’s official YouTube channel, is set to unveil two highly anticipated products: the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 series.

The official event invite reads, “Join us on September 4 to discover a more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices - from premium AI tablets to the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.” This launch also arrives just days before the IFA 2025 technology fair in Berlin and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, making the timing particularly strategic.

What to Expect from the Galaxy S25 FE

The Galaxy S25 FE will serve as a more affordable sibling of the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup while retaining many premium features. Reports suggest it will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for smooth visuals and gaming. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400 or the Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM for efficient performance.

Photography will be a strong focus, with leaks pointing to a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, users can expect a 12MP front camera. The handset is rumored to pack a 4,900mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging for added convenience.

Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Premium AI Tablets

On the tablet front, Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, both positioned as direct competitors to Apple’s iPad Pro range. The Tab S11 Ultra is said to feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Tab S11 will likely include an 11-inch AMOLED display.

Performance upgrades are expected with the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus processor, with storage configurations scaling up to 1TB and RAM options reaching 16GB. Both tablets could ship with a dual-camera system and an enhanced S-Pen, which Samsung typically includes in the box.

Galaxy AI: A Seamless Ecosystem

Perhaps the most significant theme of the event will be Galaxy AI. Samsung has already hinted at expanding multimodal AI capabilities, aiming to establish “a new standard for effortless productivity.” While the exact software innovations are yet to be revealed, users can expect ecosystem-wide integration designed to make smartphones and tablets work more seamlessly together.

With the Galaxy S25 FE and the Tab S11 series, Samsung is not just refreshing its hardware lineup but also doubling down on AI-driven experiences. This event sets the stage for an exciting season of tech launches leading into the year’s biggest consumer electronics showcases.