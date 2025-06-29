Live
- Village, ward secretariat women cops’ transfer process held
- Satya Nadella sounds alarm on AI’s energy use as Microsoft plans fresh layoffs
- Panchayat secretaries demand relief from work overload
- SP emphasises use of technology for crime control
- Germany asks Apple, Google to ban Chinese AI app DeepSeek over privacy concerns
- Install solar rooftops, save on power bills: MLA Sunitha
- Lloyds Engineering, Mukta Arts & RattanIndia top stocks for June 30: Experts
- Minister stresses tech-driven farming
- Chandrababu holds strategic meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and MPs
- CCTV Evidence Confirms Gang-Rape Allegations Of Forcing Girl Into Guard's Room At Kolkata
Satya Nadella sounds alarm on AI’s energy use as Microsoft plans fresh layoffs
Satya Nadella urges responsible AI energy use at Y Combinator event as Microsoft plans more layoffs amid a pivot to AI and cloud-driven growth.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has issued a strong call for responsible energy use in artificial intelligence (AI) as the company continues to restructure, signaling more layoffs ahead.
Speaking at Y Combinator’s AI Startup School, Nadella emphasized the need for meaningful, energy-efficient AI innovation. “If you’re going to use a lot of energy, you need to have a good reason,” he said. “We can’t just burn energy unless we are doing something useful with it.”
Microsoft’s AI operations consumed around 24 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2023, comparable to the energy use of a small nation. Nadella stated that AI must prove its value by solving real-world problems, like streamlining hospital discharges or improving education and productivity.
While Microsoft doubles down on AI and cloud computing, it continues to trim its workforce. The tech giant has cut over 6,000 jobs over the past year and more layoffs are expected—particularly in its Xbox gaming and sales divisions. This comes after Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a move aimed at strengthening its gaming and cloud ecosystem.
Nadella’s message is clear: AI must benefit society, not just boost profits. As Microsoft leads in AI development, it faces tough choices about innovation, energy use, and employment in the digital age.