Two Weeks Before Launch, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Details Emerge

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked in high-definition images two weeks ahead of the Made by Google 2025 event. Extremely detailed and realistic renders of the phone, recently shared in India Today, offer a peek at what to expect in terms of style and components. These Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks depict Moonstone and Obsidian color variations, with a common design aesthetic of glossy metal edges and a curved camera bar shaped like a pill.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL specs also leak from multiple sources in the build-up to August 20. Google’s rumored next flagship may sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with the Tensor G5 chipset and 5,200 mAh battery. Storage is set to start at 256 GB and max out at a whopping 1 TB, while memory should come in up to 16 GB of RAM.

Camera-wise, it’s business as usual for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but it’s always reassuring to see performance in the rumor mill. There will be four rear cameras: 50-megapixel main camera, 48 MP ultra-wide camera, 48 MP telephoto camera, and an infrared temperature sensor. The rumored Pixel 10 Pro XL camera design is reportedly an evolution of previous models in the series, and it is clear from these leaks that Google intends to capitalize on Pixel 10 Pro XL design wins. The device is said to have rounded corners with lessened bezels in places, like around the display.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL features hit earlier this month, and August 20 is just two weeks away, so very little will be left to unveil at the Made by Google 2025 event. However, these latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks give us the first truly close look at how the device could look, and they leave an impression of a phone Google can trust to deliver.

Whether the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL’s price tag is more or less than previous models, it has a definite and desirable look, especially given that little changed with each iteration of Pixel phones in the past.