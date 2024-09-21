Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Launched at ₹31,999 – Features, Specifications, and Availability

After much anticipation, Vivo has finally introduced the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G to the Indian market. The new addition to the T3 series marks the debut of the “Ultra” variant, bringing a host of premium features, making it a strong contender in the sub-₹35,000 smartphone segment. Powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, this smartphone offers advanced performance, striking design, and several noteworthy features.



Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Specifications and Features



The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, providing a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 1.5K resolution, delivering a vibrant viewing experience with 1.07 billion colors. While its design resembles the Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo claims the hardware sets this model apart from its predecessors.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, ensuring smooth performance, particularly for gamers and power users. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and offers 256GB of internal storage, making it an excellent choice for multitasking and storage needs.



Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G, featuring a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, it includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP front camera, ideal for high-quality selfies. The camera system also incorporates AI features like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance for better image editing.



The device is powered by a robust 5500mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging for extended usage without long waits. Running on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, it offers a user-friendly interface.



Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Price and Availability



Priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G will be available in two striking colors – Lunar Grey and Forest Green. Sales begin on September 19, 7 PM, via Flipkart, Vivo’s website, and offline retailers. As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail of a ₹3,000 discount on the device.