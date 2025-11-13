Wordle Answer Today (13 November 2025) – Simple Hints & Solution for Puzzle #1608
Check the Wordle answer for 13 November 2025. Get quick and easy hints, including the starting letter, vowels, and final solution for today’s Wordle puzzle #1608.
Wordle is a daily 5-letter word game by The New York Times. If today’s puzzle feels hard, here are simple hints and the answer.
Hints for Today
The word starts with T.
It has two vowels.
No double letters.
It means a small amount of colour.
Today’s Wordle Answer
TINGE