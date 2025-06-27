Wordle June 27: The Answer Was “PLAIN”

Wordle is a fun game. You must guess a five-letter word. You will have six tries to guess.

On June 27, the word started with P.

It ended with N.

It had two vowels.

No letters were the same twice.

A clue was: “Think of cloth with no pattern.”

If you guessed “final” first, it helped you.

The answer was PLAIN.

Plain means simple or clear.

It is a good word.

Did you guess it? Great!

If not, try again tomorrow.

Sometimes the answer is easy to see — in plain sight.