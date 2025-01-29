Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen Loses Bluetooth, Fans Launch Petition for Return 

Samsung's decision to exclude Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen in the newly released Galaxy S25 Ultra has ignited a wave of criticism from a section of its user base. The S Pen, which has been a staple of Samsung's flagship devices, particularly since its introduction in the Galaxy Note series, has seen widespread adoption in the Galaxy S line and even in foldable models. However, its latest iteration, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, lacks the Bluetooth feature that many users have come to rely on.

The S Pen's Bluetooth capability allowed users to remotely control various phone features, such as using it as a camera shutter, managing presentations, and performing air gestures. Despite these advantages, Samsung claims that fewer than 1 per cent of users took advantage of these Bluetooth-based functions. As a result, the company opted to remove the feature from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, citing the limited use of Bluetooth features and the desire to lower manufacturing costs.

This move, however, has not been well-received by a significant portion of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's user base. Many who regularly used the Bluetooth functionality for tasks such as controlling their phone remotely have expressed their dissatisfaction. In response, a petition titled "Demand Samsung Mobile to Reintroduce Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S26 Ultra" has surfaced on Change.org. The petition aims to gather support from users who want the Bluetooth feature reinstated in future models.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Samsung will reconsider its stance on the removal of Bluetooth support in the S Pen for future models. The company has yet to respond to the growing petition, but it is clear that user feedback is playing a significant role in shaping the conversation around the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its accessories.