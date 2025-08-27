Leaks Reveal Samsung’s First XR Headset Launch Date, Pricing, and Availability

Samsung XR headset launch news: In December 2024, Google and Samsung announced Project Moohan, their first collaboration on an XR headset. At the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung demonstrated the Samsung mixed reality headset, and during an earnings call last month, the company reiterated its plan to launch it by the end of the year. Now, a new report claims that Samsung will formally launch the headset at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on 29 September 2025. This will let enthusiasts try it for the first-time.

Launch Date and Pricing

NewsWorks reports that Samsung XR availability in South Korea on 13 October 2025, and a phased launch will begin to other markets after that. The headset will cost between 2.5 and 4 million South Korean won ($1,800 – $2,000), which is less than the Apple Vision Pro, making it a more affordable option.

The XR headset price leak indicates that Samsung will ship approximately 100,000 units of its first XR headset this year, while Apple shipped around 224,000 Vision Pro units last year.

Specifications and Features

At the core of the project Moohan are Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+Gen 2 chipset. Samsung VR AR device also features two micro OLED displays, a 90Hz refresh rate, 12 cameras, an external battery pack, and Google’s Android XR.

Geekbench reveals that the headset has a six-core CPU (two cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four cores at 2.05GHz) and an Adreno 740 GPU, the same GPU inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The report also suggests that it will have support for 16GB of RAM and will run Android 14, which could form the basis for Google’s new Android XR OS.