Realme GT 7 Pro: Launch, Price, Features & Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in China on November 4, 2024.

It is the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset.

The phone has a 6,500mAh battery, which is larger than the 6,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 13.

It will be launched in India on November 26, with similar specifications.

Pricing in China:

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3,699 (~Rs. 43,800)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (~Rs. 47,400)

16GB + 256GB: CNY 3,899 (~Rs. 46,200)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 4,299 (~Rs. 50,900)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,799 (~Rs. 56,900)

The phone is available in China through the Realme online store.

It comes in three color options:

Mars Exploration Edition

Star Trail Titanium

Light Domain White

Key Specifications:

Display:

The phone has a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display.

The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and smoother scrolling.

It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for better colors.

The screen can get 6,000 nits bright, so it's easy to see in sunlight.

With a 1264 x 2780 pixel resolution, the visuals are clear.

The 450 PPI makes the images sharp.

Build:

The phone has a glass front and aluminum frame.

It measures 162.5 x 76.9 x 8.6 mm and weighs 222.8 grams.

The phone is IP68/IP69 rated, making it water and dust resistant.

Performance:

The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite (3nm) chipset.

It uses Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0.

The phone features Oryon V2 Phoenix cores clocked up to 4.2 GHz.

It also has an Adreno 830 GPU for smooth graphics.

Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB, and it has up to 16GB of RAM.

Cameras:

The phone has a 50 MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

It also has a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

There is an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a 112° field of view.

It can record 8K video at 24fps, plus 4K and Full HD video.

The front camera is 16 MP, capable of recording 1080p video.

Audio and Connectivity:

The Realme GT 7 Pro has stereo speakers for great sound.

It does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone supports Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

It also has a USB Type-C port.

Battery:

The phone is powered by a 6,500mAh battery.

It supports 120W wired fast charging for quick recharging.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is available in Gray, White, and Orange colors.

It is designed to offer high-end features, including great performance, a large battery, and a premium camera setup.

It is expected to be a strong competitor in the flagship smartphone market.