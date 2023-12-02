9 YouTube channels spreading fake news, misinformation in India, reveals PIB; check list

The Press Information Bureau's fact check unit has busted nine YouTube channels allegedly spreading fake news and misinformation in India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Friday. "The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted nine YouTube channels spreading fake news and misinformation in India. The Fact Check Unit released multiple fact-checks in nine separate Twitter threads to counter the false information spread by these channels," the ministry said. Their subscribers' base ranges from 11,700 to 34.70 lakh.

List of YouTube channels spreading fake news and misinformation in India

These nine YouTube channels identified by the PIB's fact check unit are:

‘Bharat Ekta News',.

‘Bajrang Education',

‘Bj News',

‘Sansani Live TV',

‘GVT News',

‘Daily Study',

‘Ab Bolega Bharat',

‘Sarkari Yojana Official'

‘Aapke Guruji'

This is according to a list released by the ministry.

These YouTube channels “misattributed” derogatory statements to persons occupying constitutional positions, including the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister, Chief Election Commissioner,” the ministry said in a statement.



“Some channels falsely claimed imposition of the President's Rule in certain states, ban on electronic voting machines (EVMs), resignation/death of Union ministers, etc,” the ministry said.

Some of them claimed a ban on Rs 200 and Rs 500 currency notes, closures of banks, and false information related to the schemes and policies of the Government of India, the ministry said.

False claims related to natural disasters and deaths of Indian citizens, deployment of armed forces, closure of schools, etc were also made by some of the nine Youtube channels busted by the PIB's fact check unit, the ministry said.

“The YouTube channels concerned were found to have over 83 lakh subscribers (altogether),” it added.

The ministry said monetisation of fake news on YouTube is a “serious concern”.

Channels spreading fake news drive traffic and monetise their content with “use of clickbait, sensational false thumbnails,” it said, adding that the "Government of India has also previously flagged concerns related to monetisation of fake news on YouTube".

Since December 2022, the PIB has exposed 26 such YouTube channels which regularly publish false information, the ministry said.

“Additionally, over 120 YouTube channels have been blocked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the provisions of The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021,” it added.