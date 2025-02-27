Adobe Photoshop for iPhone: Features, Pricing, and Subscription Details

Adobe has introduced Photoshop for iPhone, expanding its mobile offerings beyond iPads, which received the app in 2019. This release aims to provide creative professionals and casual users with robust image editing tools on their smartphones. A version for Android is also expected later this year.

Unlike the desktop edition, this mobile app is designed for users who primarily work on their phones. While it doesn’t replace the full desktop software, it offers essential tools to support mobile-first workflows.

Key Features of Photoshop for iPhone

The iPhone version of Photoshop includes core tools like selection options, unlimited layers, and masking capabilities. Users can enhance images using features such as Tap Select, the Spot Healing Brush, and advanced recolouring tools. AI-powered features like Generative Fill and Generative Expand are also available, making complex edits easier.

Additionally, Photoshop for iPhone supports full-resolution editing, selective adjustments, and seamless integration with Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom. Users can also access Photoshop on the web for cross-platform editing. These basic features are free for all users.

Adobe Photoshop Premium Subscription: Pricing in India

For those seeking advanced tools, Adobe offers a Premium subscription. This plan includes features like the Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, Content-Aware Fill, Object Select, Magic Wand, and Advanced Blend Modes. Subscribers gain access to over 20,000 fonts and multiple file formats, including PSD, TIF, JPG, and PNG.

Premium users also get exclusive web-based features like the Camera RAW filter, layer effects, Quick Actions, and AI-driven tools such as Generate Similar and Reference Images. The subscription costs Rs. 799 per month in India and is available via the App Store.

A single subscription grants access to Photoshop on iPhone, desktop, and other Photoshop-related services, providing a seamless editing experience across devices.